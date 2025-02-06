CODI Alert issued for missing Va. teen possibly armed with knife

Virginia State Police issued a CODI alert on Thursday for a missing Loudoun County teenager possibly in the possession of a large knife.

Virginia State Police issued a CODI alert on Thursday for a missing Loudoun County teenager possibly in possession of a large knife.

A release from Virginia State Police identified the teen as 14-year-old Noah Crooks, and said his “disappearance poses a credible threat to his health and safety.”

Authorities urged members of the public to use caution when engaging with him.

Issued on behalf of the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office, the region-wide alert said Crooks was last seen Wednesday night leaving his house on Iverson Drive in Chantilly at 6:35 p.m.

Crooks, standing at 5-foot-8-inches tall, 150 pounds with blond hair and blue eyes, was reported wearing a long sleeve black shirt, gray shorts and socks with no shoes on.

Anyone with more information regarding Crooks is asked to get in touch with the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office at 703-777-0407.

