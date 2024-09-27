Amber Alert canceled after 14-year-old DC girl found safe

D.C. police issued an Amber Alert on Friday morning for a 14-year-old District girl.

D.C. police have canceled an Amber Alert after a 14-year-old District was safely found Friday afternoon.

According to authorities, the girl went missing from the 1300 block of Longfellow Street NW around 10:30 p.m. Thursday.

In a release, D.C. police said when they arrived on the scene Thursday night, two vehicles — a black SUV and a gray sedan — were left in the middle of the street with their doors open and three people inside. When officers approached the drivers, they fled, with the SUV striking multiple vehicles including a police cruiser.

Police had been investigating the case as a possible abduction, and learned the teenage girl was forced into one of the fleeing vehicles, they said. That’s when they decided to release the Amber Alert on Friday morning.

Around 1:10 p.m. Friday, D.C. officials observed the teenager and “a masked male” flee in a car in the are of 31st Street SE. Officers followed, and began a pursuit before the car crashed in the 4200 block of Southern Avenue SE.

The man fled from the vehicle but police were able to determine the girl inside was the reportedly missing teenager. She reportedly had no injuries but was sent to a hospital “as a precaution.”

The Metropolitan Police Department has released surveillance photos of the driver:

Anyone with information or tips is asked to call 202-727-9090 or text 50411.

