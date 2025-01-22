Va. bill would make it illegal for school coaches to exploit recruiting loopholes

It would be illegal for employees of Virginia’s public schools to accept gifts or other forms of payment for recruiting student-athletes under a proposed bill introduced by Del. Dan Helmer.

The legislation, House Bill 1656, would also outlaw practices connected to the allegations that surrounded Hayfield Secondary’s football program last fall.

Some coaches, Helmer said in an interview with WTOP, have been using federal initiatives such as the homelessness program for students who aren’t qualified, with the intent to “recruit and build teams that are powerhouses for purposes other than the healthy and fair competition between high schools.”

Virginia Mercury first reported the details of the proposal. The legislation passed through the House Education Committee, 11-10, and is now before the full House.

“We’re operating in an environment today where the professionalization of college sports has had downstream effects, where we’re seeing money starting to slosh around in high school,” Helmer said.

The proposal explains that “a couple of practices that we know can happen are illegal,” Helmer said.

Therefore, if anyone involved in high school sports breaks recruiting rules or accepts payments, “you’re engaging in conduct that breaks the law.”

The legislation comes months after Hayfield Secondary’s football team was first accused of violating recruiting rules. Several players reportedly followed coach Darryl Overton from Freedom High School in Woodbridge to Hayfield.

An internal school division review found no wrongdoing, but the Virginia High School League (VHSL) opted to ban the team from the postseason.

A judge struck down that decision, so Hayfield participated in one postseason game, but then decided to withdraw. A team in Helmer’s district, he said, didn’t make the playoffs because of the ordeal.

In the aftermath of the allegations, Fairfax County Superintendent Michelle Reid launched a review of all athletic transfer policies and procedures.

“I’ve had conversations across the state, the extent to which well-meaning coaches, well-meaning teachers have come forward and told me this is not a one-off incident,” Helmer said. “The challenge here is that this became public, that people are aware of it, and so it’s brought a lot of light to it.”

Last week, meanwhile, the Edison High School boys’ basketball coach was suspended for using players in a summer tournament who didn’t attend the school.

Helmer said he introduced the legislation to start a conversation, though its fate is unclear. School districts are responsible for monitoring residency requirements, and the VHSL is the governing body for high school sports.

“Does this belong in the VHSL and the school boards, or does this belong in the legislature?” Helmer said. “Do we need to give them time to act? We’re going to have that ongoing conversation over the next few weeks to see where we land.”

In a statement, a spokesman for the VHSL didn’t directly respond to a question seeking comment on the proposal, and instead said its proselytizing rule “prohibits a member school or individuals representing the school from encouraging a student to transfer for athletic purposes. School divisions determine if a student is eligible to meet the qualifications under the McKinney-Vento Homeless Assistance Act.”

