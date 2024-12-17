Virginia Rep. Wexton, stepping away due to severe illness, gives final speech in Congress

Rep. Jennifer Wexton, a three-term lawmaker for Northern Virginia, gave her final speech Tuesday as she steps away from Congress due to a severe illness.

Democratic Rep. Jennifer Wexton, a three-term congresswoman representing Northern Virginia, delivered her final speech on the U.S. House floor Tuesday as she steps away from Congress due to a severe illness.

“I hope I’ve made you proud,” Wexton said through a computer that she now uses to speak.

Wexton decided to leave politics after she was diagnosed with progressive supranuclear palsy (PSP), an aggressive neurological disorder similar to Parkinson’s disease that impacts many aspects of life, including speech.

The computer that Wexton communicates through has an artificial intelligence program that sounds like her actual speaking voice by using recordings of her past speeches and appearances.

“Our disabilities and our health struggles do not define who we are,” Wexton said. “I hope that the most impactful legacy I can leave is in the power of perseverance and persistence and in the belief that change is possible through public service.”

Wexton said the first thing she did after her diagnosis was to ask her doctor if she was able to continue in politics.

His response, as Wexton recalled, was “Why would you want to?”

“It was a very serious and sobering moment,” Wexton said.

The illness has changed Wexton’s personal and professional life. She doesn’t look like she once did. Her posture slumped, her movements less precise, her natural voice muted — all impacts of the disease.

“I went to Washington with the goal of making sure the stories of Virginia’s families were heard and that their representative was fighting for their needs,” Wexton said. “I’m proud of what I was able to do.”

Wexton said one of her proudest moments was when she helped to pass the National Plan to End Parkinson’s Act, which President Joe Biden signed earlier this year.

She called it “the most consequential legislation ever passed to tackle Parkinson’s and related conditions like my PSP.”

“It will go a long way toward improving and saving lives,” Wexton said. “This has been a journey which has been so challenging, yet one which I am proud to have stood strong in and done my part to give hope and comfort to others facing similar battles.”

Wexton has represented Virginia’s 10th Congressional District, which includes Loudoun County, Fauquier County, Manassas and portions of Prince William and Fairfax counties.

Democrat Suhas Subramanyam won the election last month to become the district’s new representative, defeating Republican Mike Clancy.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

