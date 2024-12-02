Prince William Co. superintendent named to multistate council to improve health and well-being of students

Prince William County Superintendent LaTanya McDade was named to a new initiative championing health in schools, the American Heart Association announced.

McDade and 16 other regional superintendents, including Loudoun County Superintendent Aaron Spence, were selected to serve as volunteer leaders for the association’s Eastern States Superintendent Council.

McDade and the other superintendents will help shape solutions and responses to current issues facing schools and districts, with a focus on student health and well-being, according to the release.

“I am honored to join the American Heart Association’s Eastern States Superintendent Council and contribute to the vital work of improving student health,” McDade said. “At Prince William County Public Schools, we prioritize the physical and mental well-being of our students.”

The Eastern States Region encompasses 13 states from Maine to Virginia, along with Washington, D.C.

The new superintendent council is aimed at strengthening the work of the American Heart Association across school districts in the region. The council will share, inform and help shape the work of the American Heart Association, leading to greater impact across the region, the release said.

“As trusted voices in the Greater Washington Region, we are incredibly proud that Dr. McDade and Dr. Spence are lending their expertise as we work toward combating issues that are affecting student well-being and overall health,” said Abby Bartley, vice president of school engagement for the Eastern States Region.

Eastern States Region Superintendent Council members:

Chairman Aaron Spence, Loudoun County Public Schools

Co-Chairman Mark Laurrie, Niagara Falls City School District, New York

Brian Brotschul, Somerset Hills School District, New Jersey

Peter Cummings, Narragansett School System, Rhode Island

Ketler Louissaint, School District 75, NYC, New York

Joseph Massimino, Woodbridge Township School District, New Jersey

Amy Martell, Canton Area School District, Pennsylvania

LaTanya D. McDade, Prince William County Public Schools

Salvatore Menzo, Goodwin University Magnet School System, Connecticut

Michele Mitchell, Newport News Public Schools

Meredith Nadeau, School Administrative Unit 21, New Hampshire

Patricia Saelens, Queen Anne’s County Public Schools, Maryland

J. Douglas Straley II, Louisa County Public Schools

Bill Stropkaj, Keystone Oaks School District, Pennsylvania

Leslie Torres-Rodriguez, Hartford Public Schools, Connecticut

Eddie Vincent, Barbour County Schools, West Virginia

Tamara Willis, Susquehanna Township School District, Pennsylvania

“The Superintendent Council plays a critical role as we work to improve the lives of everyone in the region and we’re excited to see the transformational impact the council will make on students within our community,” Bartley said.

Council members will serve a two-year term, participating in stakeholder sessions and offering their individual and collective expertise to assist the American Heart Association in creating a culture of health in school systems and communities across the region.