Micron announces plan to invest $2.17 billion in Manassas expansion, creating 340 jobs

Micron is investing up to $2.17 billion to expand its operations in Virginia, creating 340 new jobs and modernizing its facility to meet growing demands.

Micron Technology, one of the world’s largest semiconductor manufacturers, is investing up to $2.17 billion to expand its operations in Manassas — creating 340 new jobs and modernizing its facility to meet growing demand in automotive, aerospace, defense and industrial markets, the company and Virginia officials announced Monday.

“Micron Technology’s historic investment in Manassas reinforces Virginia’s position as a leader in advanced semiconductor manufacturing,” Gov. Glenn Youngkin said in a statement. “This expansion strengthens America’s supply chain security while bringing hundreds of new jobs in one of the world’s most critical industries.”

According to Micron, which has operated in Manassas for 22 years, the project will enable the company to produce advanced Dynamic Random Access Memory chips, which are used in PCs, workstations and servers worldwide, positioning the commonwealth as a critical hub for domestic semiconductor production.

The expansion is backed by federal funding from the bipartisan CHIPS and Science Act and several state and local incentives.

The latter include an appropriation of up to $70 million approved by the MEI Commission and workforce development assistance through the Virginia Talent Accelerator Program, which was recognized as the No. 1 Customized Workforce Training Program in the U.S. by Business Facilities in 2024. Developed by the Virginia Economic Development Partnership in collaboration with higher education institutions, the program streamlines the launch of new facilities by offering tailored recruitment and training services.

The combined investments will “help drive economic growth and ensure that the U.S. remains at the forefront of technological advancements,” Micron President and CEO Sanjay Mehrotra said in a statement.

Virginia leaders applauded the expansion as a major win for the state’s economy and workforce.

“This transformative investment leverages Virginia’s world-class talent pipeline and established advanced manufacturing capabilities,” said Secretary of Commerce and Trade Caren Merrick. “Micron’s confidence in Virginia sends a clear message that the commonwealth is the premier location for semiconductor manufacturing and technological innovation.”

Stakeholders hope that Micron’s expansion will enhance America’s semiconductor supply chain resilience and boost economic activity in Northern Virginia.

“This expansion strengthens our nation’s semiconductor supply chain, creates good-paying jobs, and reaffirms Virginia’s leadership in the future of American manufacturing,” said Sen. Mark Warner, D-Va., who authored the CHIPS Act.

Sen. Tim Kaine, D-Va., echoed the sentiment, highlighting the broader economic and national security benefits. “Ensuring the U.S. can produce chips is critical for the U.S.’s economic competitiveness and national security,” Kaine said. “This investment will allow us to make more chips here at home, create jobs, and strengthen our supply chains.”

Local leaders also welcomed the announcement, emphasizing its impact on the Manassas community.

“Micron’s expansion in Manassas boosts the city’s growing economy and reflects its strong partnership with the nation’s leading memory chip manufacturer,” said Interim Manassas City Manager Doug Keen.

And Del. Michelle Maldonado, D-Mannassas, called the project “a testament to the strength of our economy and the region’s leadership in semiconductor manufacturing,” adding that it highlights Virginia as “a number one place to live, work, and raise a family.”