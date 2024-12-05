3 missing siblings located safe; Amber Alert canceled in Virginia

Three siblings that deputies say were abducted in Virginia Thursday have been found safe.

Virginia State Police issued an Amber Alert for the three children — ages 10, 8 and 6 years old — after they were taken from a bus stop in Fishersville in Augusta County, Virginia, on Thursday morning. The Amber Alert was canceled just before 6:30 p.m.

Officials believed the three were in “extreme danger,” and may have been with their biological mother.

In a release from Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, officials reportedly found the three missing children with their biological mother heading south toward Evergreen, Alabama. Around 4:40 p.m. ALEA Highway Patrol troopers conducted a traffic stop on the black Nissan Sentra on Interstate 459 and took Davidson into custody.

Two other adults were inside the vehicle but it is not clear if they were taken into police custody.

The mother, 35-year-old Shanice Chante Davidson, is in custody at the Jefferson County Jail in Alabama on a fugitive from justice charge.

“I commend all of our personnel, as well as all of our fellow counterparts in Virginia and Tennessee, and federal partners that worked tirelessly to ensure these three children were found safe,” ALEA Secretary Hal Taylor said.

