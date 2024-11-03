Live Radio
Last call for fall festival fun at big Northern Virginia farm

Sandy Kozel | skozel@wtop.com

November 3, 2024, 6:48 AM

Diva Mohammadullah with her family
Diva Mohammadullah, of Reston, on an unusually warm autumn day with her daughter, niece and a young neighbor at the annual fall festival at Cox Farms in Centreville, Virginia. (WTOP/Sandy Kozel)
WTOP/Sandy Kozel
Kids at Fall Festival
Kids taking part in the slides at the fall festival at Cox Farms. (WTOP/Sandy Kozel)
WTOP/Sandy Kozel
Pumpkins at Cox Farms
There are pumpkins to choose from at the fall festival at Cox Farms. (WTOP/Sandy Kozel)
WTOP/Sandy Kozel
Apples, apple cider and apple cider donuts
Apples, apple cider and apple cider doughnuts at the fall festival at Cox Farms. (WTOP/Sandy Kozel)
WTOP/Sandy Kozel
Apple cider donuts
Bags and packs of apple cider doughnuts. (WTOP/Sandy Kozel)
WTOP/Sandy Kozel
Kids playing with goats
Kids playing with the goats at the fall festival at Cox Farms. (WTOP/Sandy Kozel)
WTOP/Sandy Kozel
Cornundrum corn maze
Get lost in a corn maze called Cornundrum at the fall festival. (WTOP/Sandy Kozel)
WTOP/Sandy Kozel
There are only a few days left to attend this year’s fall festival at Cox Farms in Centreville, Virginia, where family-friendly entertainment and attractions have been drawing people for decades. 

“We love the atmosphere, we love the staff … I think it’s just so homey,” said Diva Mohammadullah, of Reston, who was joined this year by her daughter Ridham, a niece and a young neighbor.

“We come here every year. Ridham has been here since she was in my belly,” said Mohammadullah. “And I’ve been here [since] I was still four.”

The group spent the day at Cox Farms taking in the attractions: the animals, food, slides, hay rides and the Imagination Trail. And they picked a day last week with gorgeous, warm weather.

There’s a lot to do besides buying pumpkins or apple cider doughnuts made on the premises. There are hayrides, animals (lots of goats to pet), a corn maze called Cornundrum, and lots of slides. 

And don’t forget the freshly popped kettle corn. The Cox Farms Fall Festival runs through Tuesday, Nov. 5.

