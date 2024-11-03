Last call for fall festival fun at big Northern Virginia farm

There are only a few days left to attend this year's Fall Festival at Cox Farms in Centreville, Virginia, where kids can have fun with their families.

Diva Mohammadullah, of Reston, on an unusually warm autumn day with her daughter, niece and a young neighbor at the annual fall festival at Cox Farms in Centreville, Virginia.

There are only a few days left to attend this year’s fall festival at Cox Farms in Centreville, Virginia, where family-friendly entertainment and attractions have been drawing people for decades.

“We love the atmosphere, we love the staff … I think it’s just so homey,” said Diva Mohammadullah, of Reston, who was joined this year by her daughter Ridham, a niece and a young neighbor.

“We come here every year. Ridham has been here since she was in my belly,” said Mohammadullah. “And I’ve been here [since] I was still four.”

The group spent the day at Cox Farms taking in the attractions: the animals, food, slides, hay rides and the Imagination Trail. And they picked a day last week with gorgeous, warm weather.

There’s a lot to do besides buying pumpkins or apple cider doughnuts made on the premises. There are hayrides, animals (lots of goats to pet), a corn maze called Cornundrum, and lots of slides.

And don’t forget the freshly popped kettle corn. The Cox Farms Fall Festival runs through Tuesday, Nov. 5.

