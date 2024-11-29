Thousands of kids in Va. foster care need new homes this holiday season

A lot of kids are looking for a permanent home in Virginia — and it's easier than you think to get involved.

Kerry Graeber is an adoption worker with United Methodist Family Services in Virginia. She said the need is great.

“According to the Virginia Department of Social Services, there’s about 5,400 kids in foster care right now, somewhere around there, at any given time. And I would say about maybe 800 of those kids are in current need of an adoptive home,” Graeber said.

UMFS offers education, peer support, crisis support and other resources for anyone willing to adopt.

“We’re looking for people who are willing to be champions for kids, be unwavering, come with an open mind and an open heart — we can teach you everything else.”

UMFS President and CEO Nancy Toscano, in a statement, called attention to the need, because November is National Adoption Month.

“Nationally, Virginia ranks near the bottom when it comes to achieving permanency for youth who are at risk of aging out of the foster care system,” Toscano said.

“We believe that all children deserve to grow up in a stable, loving home that will help them transition into adulthood and set them up for success.”

