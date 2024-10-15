Special prosecutor clears Spotsylvania Co. sheriff’s deputy of any wrongdoing in deadly shooting

A special prosecutor has found that a Spotsylvania County Sheriff's Office deputy was justified when he fatally shot a man who was pointing a gun at his wife four months ago.

The deadly encounter happened in the early morning hours of June 30 at the couple’s home in Fredericksburg, Virginia. A child in the home called 911 to say that their dad was drunk and threatening their mom with a gun in the basement of the home on Spotswood Drive.

The investigation by Fauquier Commonwealth’s Attorney Scott Hook found that 1st Lt. Daniel Harris, an 18-year veteran deputy, arrived at the home. Peering into the basement window, he saw Kenneth Carr, 38, a Marine veteran, with a gun in-hand and arguing with his wife, Devin, who was cowering and pleading for her life.

The deputy laid prone outside the basement window, with his service rifle pointed at Carr. The deputy said that Carr was in a shooting stance and approaching his wife when Harris fired one shot, striking Kenneth in the head and killing him. Devin was unhurt.

Two children in the home were also unhurt and led to safety by another deputy.

Investigators learned from Devin that the couple had been out to dinner earlier in the evening and that Carr had become agitated. After dropping Devin at their home, Carr left again, returning around 2:30 a.m. and appearing under the influence.

In his independent investigation, Hook concluded that the shooting was justified based on the totality of circumstances. In a five-page report, he said Harris’ actions were reasonable because he was presented with an armed man aiming his pistol at a potential victim he had said he was about to kill.

Hook said no lesser action from Harris would have prevented the death of an innocent person.

The special prosecutor’s findings clear Harris of any criminal charges.

