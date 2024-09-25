Va. parent arrested after elementary student brings gun to school

A man has been arrested after authorities said his 6-year-old child brought a loaded gun to school last week in Orange County, Virginia.

The student’s father, Drakar L. Rawlings, 31, of Orange, Virginia, has been arrested and charged with allowing access to a firearm by children, child abuse and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, the Orange County Sheriff’s Office said in a Tuesday news release.

On Sept. 16, the student brought a Heritage Rough Rider single-action, .22-caliber “Cowboy style” revolver to class at Orange Elementary School, according to the sheriff’s office.

That firearm, authorities said, was found by a teaching assistant who was helping the student remove things from their backpack after the child arrived late to school.

Investigators with the Orange County Sheriff’s Office believe the child did not intend to use the gun and didn’t know the revolver had been placed in the bag.

Rawlings is being held at Central Virginia Regional Jail under no bond.

