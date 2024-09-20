Thousands turn out in Fairfax Co. for first day of early voting in Va.

The strong turnout seen in Virginia Friday for the state's first day of early voting in the presidential election isn't something you see every election cycle.

“It’s not normal at all,” said Fairfax County general registrar and director of elections Eric Spicer. “We’re in record-breaking territory.”

Lines were long at early voting locations, including at the Fairfax County Government Center where hundreds stretched from the front door to the parking lot.

“I think it’s amazing,” said voter Christina Hunnicutt. “People are anxious to do this and do their duty.”

“It just shows the enthusiasm that people have in this election,” said Loren Southard, another voter in line. “A lot of people are really tuned in and want to make their voice heard.”

It follows a tumultuous summer in American politics that included President Joe Biden dropping out of the race and being replaced by Vice President Kamala Harris as the Democratic nominee, and an assassination attempt against Republican nominee Donald Trump, followed by another apparent attempt on his life just nine weeks later.

In the previous presidential election in 2020, Fairfax County saw about 1,200 voters for the entire first day of early voting.

Turnout on Friday easily surpassed that.

According to Spicer, by mid-afternoon, 2,800 people had already voted in the county. By 7 p.m. his office said 4,232 people had voted at the three locations, the government center, in Mount Vernon and the North County facility. All three locations will be open for voters Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

“I’ve been doing this for 27 years and I’ve never seen voters this fired up,” said Spicer. “Four years ago, we had a huge turnout, so we thought maybe it would be about the same, but it’s more than doubled.”

Spicer likened the current voter enthusiasm to a political version of the Super Bowl.

“We’re in the early part of the first quarter and we don’t know what’s going to happen after today, but so far we’re doing really well and it’s looking great,” Spicer said.

Virginians are voting in the races for president, U.S. House, U.S. Senate and a number of local positions around the state including mayor, city council, county board and school board.

The state has 45 days of early voting ahead of the election on November 5th.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

