School bus aide arrested for assaulting 3 children on bus in Virginia

Detectives in Virginia said a school bus aide assaulted three children on a bus on Thursday.

The victims are students with disabilities who range in age from 4 to 5 years old, according to the Spotsylvania, Virginia, Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office child victim unit arrested Miguel Velasquez Velasco, 22, of Fredericksburg.

Velasco faces charges including aggravated sexual battery of a child and indecent liberties of a child while in a custodial role. He’s being held in jail without bond.

School authorities notified detectives after having suspicions a student was inappropriately touched on a school bus.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the Spotsylvania Sheriff’s Office at 1-800-928-5822.

