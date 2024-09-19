Live Radio
Home » Virginia News » Pilot flown to hospital…

Pilot flown to hospital after small plane crashes in Fauquier County

Ciara Wells | ciara.wells@wtop.com

September 19, 2024, 5:06 PM

7News' chopper above the crashed plane in Virginia.(Courtesy 7News)

The pilot of a small plane was flown to the hospital after his plane crashed northwest of Fredericksburg, Virginia, on Thursday afternoon.

The plane — a single-engine Cessna aircraft — crashed in a wooded area in the 14500 block of Spring Mill Road off Route 17 in Fauquier County around 3:30 p.m., Virginia State Police said.

VSP also said the plane had been attempting to make an emergency landing when it collided with trees and crashed.

The Fauquier County sheriff’s Office confirmed with WTOP that there was only the pilot aboard the small plane. The pilot — only identified as a 79-year-old man — was taken to Fairfax Inova Hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

No one on the ground was hurt. State police said that the Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board have been notified and are helping in their investigation.

Below is a map where the plane crash occurred:

This story is developing. Stay with WTOP for the latest.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2024 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Ciara Wells

Ciara Wells is the Evening Digital Editor at WTOP. She is a graduate of American University where she studied journalism and Spanish. Before joining WTOP, she was the opinion team editor at a student publication and a content specialist at an HBCU in Detroit.

ciara.wells@wtop.com

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Local News | Virginia News
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up