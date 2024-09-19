Pilot flown to hospital after small plane crashes in Fauquier County

The pilot of a small plane was flown to the hospital after his plane crashed northwest of Fredericksburg in Virginia on Thursday afternoon.

7News' chopper above the crashed plane in Virginia.(Courtesy 7News) 7News' chopper above the crashed plane in Virginia.(Courtesy 7News) The pilot of a small plane was flown to the hospital after his plane crashed northwest of Fredericksburg, Virginia, on Thursday afternoon.

The plane — a single-engine Cessna aircraft — crashed in a wooded area in the 14500 block of Spring Mill Road off Route 17 in Fauquier County around 3:30 p.m., Virginia State Police said.

VSP also said the plane had been attempting to make an emergency landing when it collided with trees and crashed.

The Fauquier County sheriff’s Office confirmed with WTOP that there was only the pilot aboard the small plane. The pilot — only identified as a 79-year-old man — was taken to Fairfax Inova Hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

No one on the ground was hurt. State police said that the Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board have been notified and are helping in their investigation.

Below is a map where the plane crash occurred:

This story is developing. Stay with WTOP for the latest.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2024 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.