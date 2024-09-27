One dead, five Va. communities under voluntary evacuation order from Helene

One person is reported dead in Virginia and five localities in the southwest region of the state are under a…

This article was reprinted with permission from Virginia Mercury.

One person is reported dead in Virginia and five localities in the southwest region of the state are under a voluntary evacuation order as a result of Tropical Depression Helene, Republican Gov. Glenn Youngkin said in a Facebook live update around 4 p.m. Friday afternoon.

The one fatality in Craig County stemmed from a tree falling and a building collapse, Youngkin said, adding that “We lift up the family of this victim in our prayers.”

Augusta, Wythe, Pulaski, and Giles Counties are under the voluntary evacuation order, along with the city of Salem. Residents there aren’t required to leave their homes, but the order strongly suggests that it would be safest to do so.

“While these are voluntary evacuation orders for particular communities, please adhere to them for your safety. Your life is too important,” the governor said.

Helene formed south of Florida and made landfall as a hurricane in that state late Thursday with maximum sustained winds of 140 miles per hour, according to the Associated Press. Yet, the impacts could be felt in Virginia.

The National Weather Service Blacksburg Office forecasted Friday morning that rainfall rates of 2 to 3 inches per hour were likely. According to the NWS, 12.2 inches of rain had accumulated in the Grayson Highlands area in Southside Virginia near the North Carolina border as of 4 p.m. Friday.

Youngkin said that while rain “may have subsided in certain parts of Virginia,” a tornado was reported just north of Danville.

“A vast section of the state is still under a tornado watch, and that extends all the way to Virginia Beach” Youngkin said.

Over 50 swift water crews had already been deployed with helicopter air support, “although the high winds have limited their ability to access some of the more challenged spots,” Youngkin said.

Helicopters were able to help efforts in Washington County, particularly the city of Damascus, where “we have seen substantial flooding,” Younkgin said. Flooding has also occurred along the New River, particularly at Radford University, he added.

“I urge everyone to please stay informed, use good judgments and get to high ground,” Youngkin said.

About 241,000 people have lost power throughout Southwest Virginia, Youngkin added. The state has been in contact with the electric cooperatives that primarily serve rural regions in Southwest Virginia, and Appalachian Power Company.

“That’s going to take some time,” Youngkin said, on restoring power.

A Virginia State Police helicopter unit was sent to help with the 50 people stranded on the roof of Unicoi County Hospital in Tennessee, Youngkin said. At least 40 people in four states had died from the storm by Friday evening, according to the Associated Press.

A National Weather Service monitor at Blacksburg Airport forecasts a partly sunny Saturday, with a chance of showers into the evening. More rain showers and possibly a thunderstorm are forecasted to occur into Monday night.

“This storm is not over, and therefore, again, I urge everyone to please stay off the roads, unless you have to be on them,” Youngkin said.