Frederick Co. schools set to reopen Thursday after threats of violence on social media closed schools Wednesday

Schools in Frederick County, Virginia, are closed Wednesday as law enforcement officials investigate threats of possible school-related violence posted on social media.

In a message posted on its Facebook page Tuesday evening, the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office said the posts of violence raised concerns about the safety of students, parents and school personnel. Preliminary indications show that the posts were made outside of Frederick County and outside the state.

“This would include other jurisdictions and school systems across the country with no direct threat being leveled at any particular Frederick County Public School,” the statement read.

The sheriff’s office also said it is investigating a separate incident that was reported but did not take place on any school property or campus.

In a statement, Frederick Co. schools said they’re aware of a social media post getting widespread attention and are “trying to determine its credibility.”

“Out of an abundance of caution, all schools, the school division’s administrative offices and all school offices will be closed tomorrow, Wednesday, September 11,” the statement said. “This will allow administration to work with law-enforcement to open up schools safely on Thursday, September 12.”

Later Wednesday night, the school system said safety concerns have been resolved, and it plans “to open all of our schools safely” and on time Thursday.

