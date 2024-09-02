Culpeper’s famous Graffiti House added to Civil War Trails

Culpeper’s famed Graffiti House has been added to the multi-state Civil War Trails program. The site at 19484 Brandy Road…

Culpeper’s famed Graffiti House has been added to the multi-state Civil War Trails program.

The site at 19484 Brandy Road in Brandy Station has been popular with travelers interested in history but will get an extra boost as part of the program which connects over 1,500 sites across six states.

The project was a partnership between the Brandy Station Foundation, Culpeper Tourism, Civil War Trails, Inc. and Virginia Tourism Corporation.

The Graffiti House showcases what is believed to be one of the most extensive collections of Civil War era graffiti discovered in recent decades.

Each Civil War Trails site offers a sign to help visitors get a sense of what happened where they are standing and is marketed to guests internationally in a variety of ways.

Virginia Tourism Corporation supports the program through the printing and distribution of the popular Civil War Trails map-guides which help drive the visitation to sites like Graffiti House.

Last year the Civil War Trails program and its partners shipped just a hair under 200,000 map-guides to travelers. The exposure aims to drive new visitors to the Graffiti House and the community.

“Culpeper Tourism is proud to bring this new site onboard,” said Paige Read, Director of Culpeper Tourism. “Promoting our historic sites is important as heritage and history are primary drivers for the Culpeper tourism economy, drawing thousands of visitors each year to our community. In 2024 alone, heritage tourism represented 33% of leisure travel to the county,” added Read.

If a visitor arrives at the Graffiti House after hours the new Civil War Trails marker will be there to entice them to book a tour.

“This gives visitors a sample of the great story inside the house,” said Greg Mertz, Vice President of the Brandy Station Foundation.

To find out more about the Graffiti House or book a tour for your group ahead of time visit BrandyStationFoundation.com.