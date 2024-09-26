Driving slow in the left lane? You’re the problem (and it’s illegal in Virginia)

It's known as Virginia's Left Lane Law and it makes it illegal to drive slower than the speed limit in left lanes of Virginia highways. A AAA poll found many drivers see people violating the law on a regular basis.

Virginia’s “Left Lane law” makes it illegal to drive slower than the speed limit in left lanes on any of the state’s highways. But an AAA survey found many drivers see drivers violating the law on a regular basis.

The AAA Mid-Atlantic poll found nearly half the 639 respondents said they regularly saw slowdowns and backups caused by slow drivers in the left lane. The survey also found 57% of respondents have often seen dangerous driving in the right lane, such as aggressive passing because of a slow driver in the left.

The Virginia law was amended in 2017 to include a $100 fine for violators who are slowing down traffic in the left lane.

Ten percent of drivers polled said they often take matters in their own hands, and admitted having stayed in the left lane to punish the bad driving behavior of another driver or to slow down someone driving too fast.

Most people, 73%, weren’t aware or were unsure there was even a law prohibiting slow driving in the left lane.

This month, AAA Mid-Atlantic launched the “Don’t Fumble the Pass” campaign at Virginia Tech to remind drivers to get back in the right lane after passing and keep traffic moving.

The AAA Mid-Atlantic poll conducted on March 20 and 21 has a margin of error below 4%.

