3 bodies recovered from Lake Anna in less than two months

The body of a woman was found floating in the waters of Lake Anna on Saturday around 2:15 p.m.

View of Lake Anna on a sunny summer day(Getty Images/iStockphoto/Aschen) View of Lake Anna on a sunny summer day(Getty Images/iStockphoto/Aschen) Another deceased body pulled from Lake Anna on Saturday brings the total count to three in less than two months.

In a news release, the Louisa County Sheriff’s Office said the body of a woman was found floating in the waters of Spotsylvania County, Virginia, in the main part of Lake Anna on Saturday around 2:15 p.m.

The body has been transported to the Medical Examiner’s Office to determine the identification and cause of death. Police are investigating if the body recovered is related to that of a woman who went missing in the area last month.

Maya Olivia Smith was last seen renting a boat from a Lake Anna business in Spotsylvania County on May 11. The next day, police discovered an abandoned boat that matched the description of the one Smith rented stuck on a sandbar around the area of Bear Castle Drive.

A news release on that case said several personal belongings of Smith were found on board the boat. Foul play is not suspected.

Officials had earlier used sonar to search underwater in the area where the boat was discovered, but didn’t find anything. It’s unclear at this time if the body discovered on Saturday is Smith’s.

Over Memorial Day weekend, a father and son drowned in Lake Anna in the area of Carrs Bridge Road.

During the same weekend, five children were hospitalized and 14 others diagnosed with E. coli after swimming in the water. An advisory is currently in effect for a portion of the lake due to unsafe toxin levels.

