Flavored vape products could be pulled from Virginia shelves

Flavored vape products lacking Food and Drug Administration approval could be pulled from Virginia shelves, as a pair of identical bills head to Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s desk for his signature.

This article was reprinted with permission from Virginia Mercury.

Del. Rodney Willett, D-Henrico, and Sen. Creigh Deeds, D-Charlottesville, say their bills would help to eliminate the 50% of illegal, unregulated vapor and e-cigarette products currently being sold in the commonwealth. Both lawmakers said the bill’s intent is to also curb underage vaping, as no flavored e-cigarettes or vapes are currently FDA-approved which they say is to deter youth consumers.

“It’s a very serious situation and what this bill is intended to do is protect children,” Willett told the Virginia Mercury in an interview last week. “It’s to protect adults who are lawful consumers and then also the wholesalers and retailers themselves.”

Willett said the bills would create a registry of non-flavored products that can be sold in the commonwealth which are FDA-approved and currently undergoing the agency’s application process, of which there are “literally thousands.”

Deeds told the Mercury last week that the registry’s purpose is to identify “products that have been inspected and authorized and somebody’s looked at them.”

Both legislators said several businesses have sent them letters in support of the bill because they want to make sure they’re selling legal products. Willett said the businesses also “want to protect legal consumers from ingesting undisclosed, harmful chemicals that are found in the unlawful vaping products.”

Representatives from tobacco company Altria emphasized the bill would provide clarity for retailers as to which devices they can and cannot sell. The company, which also owns cigarette brand Phillip Morris, is the only one in the state with FDA-approved vapor products.

Altria spokesman Steve Callahan told the House of Delegates’ ABC and Gaming Subcommittee in February the legislation “is a common sense solution.”

However, opponents of the bill said it serves to only benefit big tobacco companies at the expense of small businesses and Virginians trying to quit smoking through vapor products.

Tony Abboud with the Vapor Technology Association said there are currently 13 million vapers across the U.S., yet only six different types of FDA-approved e-cigarettes are currently on the market. He said tobacco companies like Altria would reap the benefits from the legislation and compared the bill to a scenario in which all beer except for Bud Lite and Miller Lite are removed from stores.

“Bud and Miller would love it, right, because they are definitely going to pick up some more customers,” Abboud said in an interview.

A 2023 Yale University study found in the seven states that ban flavored e-cigarettes, smokers were more likely to turn toward traditional cigarettes.

Abboud has also heard concerns from businesses that they’re frightened their customers may turn back to smoking cigarettes or other harmful methods if the bill passes and they can’t buy their favorite vaping product.

“If you think about it, you remove all of these products from the market that so many people are using, they’re either going to go back to cigarettes,” he said, “or if they’re committed to this product — which many, many are — they’re going to go find it on the black market.”

Unintended consequences?

A letter sent last month from Sen. Glen Sturtevant, R-Chesterfield, to Gov. Glenn Youngkin highlighted several other concerns about the bill, including major economic losses for Virginia, “draconian” penalties for noncompliance and an extremely selective and time-intensive FDA approval process.

Sturtevant, the only legislator to vote against the bill, told the governor the economic repercussions of enacting the bills “cannot be overstated.” An analysis of the bills by economic research firm John Dunham and Associates included in Sturtevant’s letter projects nearly 1,820 Virginians would lose their jobs and the state would suffer a loss of $252.8 million in economic activity if the commonwealth bans flavored vapor products.