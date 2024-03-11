Dogs at Dulles Airport: Meet the security dogs you can’t pet

Airport security dogs play a vital role in maintaining the safety and security of airports everywhere, including at Dulles International Airport.

This page contains a video which is being blocked by your ad blocker.

In order to view the video you must disable your ad blocker. Meet the security dogs you can’t pet

Sometimes you see them, while other times they are working behind the scenes.

Airport security dogs play a vital role in maintaining the safety and security of airports everywhere, including at Dulles International Airport in Virginia.

They have a remarkable sense of smell, allowing them to sniff out even the faintest traces of explosives, narcotics or other prohibited substances.

“I like to say it takes about a year for you to really get to know your dog and for your dog to get comfortable with you too,” said Joe Bagnall, a canine handler with the Transportation Security Administration at Dulles Airport.

Bagnall primarily handles a German shorthaired pointer.

The dog, named Hulk, is trained to detect dozens of different scents related to explosives.

“He can show a wide range of behaviors, and it’s my job to interpret his responses,” Bagnall said. “General excitement levels on him or the way he wags his tail could be an indicator to me that he may be searching for something.”

Trained from a young age, airport security dogs undergo rigorous and specialized training to recognize specific scents associated with various threats.

They are taught to search baggage, cargo, vehicles and even passengers.

Reks and Beazley are beagles that work with U.S. Customs and Border Protection detecting prohibited agricultural items in passenger luggage at Dulles. (WTOP/Nick Iannelli) WTOP/Nick Iannelli Tiller is an emotional support dog with the Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority Police Department. Tiller helps officers who’ve witnessed traumatic incidents. (WTOP/Nick Iannelli) WTOP/Nick Iannelli Indigo works as an explosive detection canine with the Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority Police Department. (WTOP/Nick Iannelli) WTOP/Nick Iannelli Hulk is an explosives detection canine with the Transportation Security Administration working at Dulles. ( 1 /4) Share This Gallery: Share This:

share on facebook

share on X

share on linkedin

share on email

print

Handlers work closely with the dogs, reinforcing their training through positive reinforcement techniques, ensuring they remain focused and responsive in the demanding airport environment.

Jennifer Jones, a canine handler with U.S. Customs and Border Protection, is in charge of Beazley, a beagle that detects prohibited agriculture products in passenger bags at Dulles.

“He is trained to find fruits, plants, meats and seeds not allowed into the country,” Jones explained. “Any kind of fresh fruit or meat can carry an insect or disease that we don’t have here in this country, and we like to keep it out.”

While the security dogs are friendly and appreciate affection, their handlers have a strict rule for everyone in the airport regarding not petting the dogs while they are on duty.

“We have to say no, unfortunately, because they’re working,” Jones said. “It’s hard to say no, but you have to.”

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2024 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.