Va. Gov. Youngkin signs executive order implementing guidelines on use of AI in schools, businesses

As artificial intelligence becomes easier to access than ever before, Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin has signed an order that will implement guidelines in state schools and businesses.

“These standards and guidelines will help provide the necessary guardrails to ensure that AI technology will be safely implemented across all state agencies and departments,” Youngkin said in a news release.

“At the same time, we must utilize these innovative technologies to deliver state services more efficiently and effectively.”

Youngkin said that $600,000 of the state’s “Unleashing Opportunity” budget will be used to “launch pilots” that evaluate the effectiveness of the new standards in the executive order.

He said in the release that the Commonwealth having the “largest population of cybersecurity companies on the East Coast,” along with many universities and colleges that perform AI research, makes it an area greatly impacted by AI and the “gravity” of these new guidelines.

The guidelines for education set forth several principles: do no harm, prioritize integrity, augment and not replace humans, harness AI to empower student success, work in partnership, and be responsive to the continuous expansion of AI capabilities and uses.

The strategies in the plan “encourage exploration” of AI with guidelines to “actively facilitate opportunities for teacher teams to directly explore various AI tools.”

The guidelines also set forth plans to have schools or school systems set protocols around honor codes, student codes of conduct and acceptable use and “ethical considerations” when using AI to include “plagiarism and proper use of secondary sources.”

Read the entire executive order and find more information on the policies here.

