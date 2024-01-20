Early voting has begun in Virginia’s presidential primaries

The early voting period for Virginia's March 5 presidential primaries has begun as President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump are the frontrunners.

This article was reprinted with permission from Virginia Mercury.

Just a few weeks into the new year, it’s already election season again in Virginia.

The 45-day early voting period for Virginia’s March 5 presidential primaries begins today, even though it’s far from clear which candidates will still be in the running come Super Tuesday. President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump are the strong frontrunners, but they’re both facing competition in Virginia.

On the Republican side, Trump — who dominated this week’s Iowa caucuses — is on the ballot alongside Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley and Texas pastor Ryan Binkley. Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie and entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy will also appear on Virginia’s ballot, but both have already suspended their campaigns after acknowledging they were unlikely to win.

For Democrats, Biden is facing Minnesota Rep. Dean Phillips and activist Marianne Williamson.

Virginia voters don’t register by party affiliation, but anyone voting in the presidential primaries will have to request either a Republican or a Democratic ballot.

The deadline to register and cast a regular ballot in the primaries is Feb. 12, but latecomers can register and cast provisional ballots after that date.

The last day of in-person early voting is March 2.

Virginia residents can use the state’s online portal to check their status and register to vote.