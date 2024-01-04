Culpeper police investigate ‘swatting’ call reporting hoax triple homicide

Culpeper law enforcement are searching for answers after a hoax call sent them to a home with a seemingly triple homicide.

On Dec. 29, at approximately 6:17 p.m., the Culpeper County E-911 Center received a non-emergency phone call from an anonymous male subject. The man on the phone alleged that he had just fatally shot three family members at a residence in the 1800 block of Piccadilly Circus, according to a news release from Culpeper Town Police. After a brief conversation with the dispatcher, the caller hung up and did not answer call backs.

The Culpeper Police Department and the Culpeper County Sheriff’s Office responded to the area and began coordinating emergency medical services in preparation for the state of the scene.