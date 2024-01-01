After game-winning touchdown, Fauquier Co. native Corum heading to the National Championship

Blake Corum's 17-yard touchdown gave the Wolverines a 27-20 lead in overtime over Alabama, and Michigan's defense stopped the Crimson Tide on the ensuing drive to seal the game.

Michigan running back Blake Corum (2) gestures after an overtime win over Alabama at the Rose Bowl CFP NCAA semifinal college football game Monday, Jan. 1, 2024, in Pasadena, Calif. (AP Photo/Kyusung Gong)(AP/Kyusung Gong) Michigan running back Blake Corum (2) gestures after an overtime win over Alabama at the Rose Bowl CFP NCAA semifinal college football game Monday, Jan. 1, 2024, in Pasadena, Calif. (AP Photo/Kyusung Gong)(AP/Kyusung Gong) Fauquier County native and University of Michigan running back Blake Corum etched his name in the school’s record books Monday night, scoring the game-winning touchdown in overtime to send his team to the College Football Playoff National Championship.

Corum’s 17-yard touchdown on the first drive of overtime gave the Wolverines a 27-20 lead over Alabama, and Michigan’s defense stopped the Crimson Tide on the ensuing drive to seal the game.

Michigan will face Washington in the National Championship.

Corum hails from Marshall and went on to attend Saint Frances Academy in Baltimore. Last month, he was named a finalist for the Wuerffel Trophy, which honors college football players who exemplify a commitment to serving others. The trophy ended up going to Georgia’s Ladd McConkey.

Among his various accolades, Corum has received recognition for the BC2 Youth Football Camp he hosts annually in Marshall. His most recent camp, held in June, was attended by hundreds of young players.