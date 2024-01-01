After game-winning touchdown, Fauquier Co. native Corum heading to the National Championship

Fauquier County native and University of Michigan running back Blake Corum etched his name in the school’s record books Monday night, scoring the game-winning touchdown in overtime to send his team to the College Football Playoff National Championship.
Corum’s 17-yard touchdown on the first drive of overtime gave the Wolverines a 27-20 lead over Alabama, and Michigan’s defense stopped the Crimson Tide on the ensuing drive to seal the game.
Michigan will face Washington in the National Championship.
Corum hails from Marshall and went on to attend Saint Frances Academy in Baltimore. Last month, he was named a finalist for the Wuerffel Trophy, which honors college football players who exemplify a commitment to serving others. The trophy ended up going to Georgia’s Ladd McConkey.
Among his various accolades, Corum has received recognition for the BC2 Youth Football Camp he hosts annually in Marshall. His most recent camp, held in June, was attended by hundreds of young players.
“Coming from Fauquier County, I try to be an inspiration and show everyone that, even if you come from a small town in Fauquier, you can do the same thing I did with hard work and determination and consistency,” Corum previously told FauquierNow. “That’s why I came back home and started the BC2 Youth Football Camp.”
Working with and engaging the next generation, especially kids coming from the area he grew up in, is something Corum emphasizes.
“I hope [the kids] learn and take away that whatever they put their minds to, they can achieve,” he said. “ It doesn’t matter if anyone doesn’t believe in you, as long as you believe in yourself.”
