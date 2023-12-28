Virginia reports first pediatric death of 2023 flu season

The Virginia Department of Health announced the state’s first reported influenza-associated pediatric death for the 2023 flu season on Thursday.

Officials reported that a child between the ages of five and 12 in Virginia’s Eastern region died from complications associated with the virus. To protect the family’s privacy, VDH said they would not provide any further information.

“We at the Virginia Department of Health, are brokenhearted and extend our sympathies to the family of this child during this difficult time,” said State Health Commissioner Dr. Karen Shelton. “Even though the flu is common, it can cause serious illness and even death […] I urge everyone who is eligible to receive the flu vaccine to do so, not only to protect themselves, but to protect those around them.”

VDH said that as we get into the tougher part of flu season amidst the onset of winter months, three main actions are recommended to prevent the flu, or reduce its effects if you do contract it:

Everyone over the age of six months should receive a yearly flu vaccine, consulting your healthcare provider as needed;

Practice good preventive measures, including hand hygiene (regularly washing your hands with soap and water or using an alcohol-based hand sanitizer), respiratory etiquette (coughing and sneezing into a tissue or the inside of your elbow, rather than your open hand), and staying home when you feel sick; and

If you do become sick with the flu, seek healthcare early in your illness when necessary. Antivirals prescribed by a healthcare provider are a treatment option for some patients and can help prevent serious flu complications.

The state’s flu numbers are expected to climb as the weather gets colder.

For the week ended December 23, VDH said emergency department and urgent care visits due to flu-like illness were elevated (6.9% of total visits), especially among young children and school-aged children (14.7% and 13.2% of visits, respectively).

While the department isn’t expecting a dramatic spike, even typical seasons vary widely and result in illness, hospitalizations, and deaths. Virginia reported five influenza-associated pediatric deaths during last year’s flu season.

Another issue is the shortage of eligible people getting their flu shot.

“The percent of eligible Virginians reporting receipt of a flu vaccine this season is only 27%,” the state said in a release.

“Vaccines are available and can help protect people from the most serious health effects of flu viruses. A recent study estimated that flu vaccination reduced the risk of flu-related emergency department and urgent care visits by almost half and hospitalization by more than a third among U.S. adults during the 2022-23 season. With flu activity increasing in Virginia, now is still a good time to get a flu vaccine if you have not already,” the release said.

To locate a seasonal flu vaccine near you, you can visit vaccinate.virginia.gov or contact your local health department. For further information, call (804) 864-8141.

Current data updates and additional information about respiratory diseases in Virginia are available on the VDH Respiratory Diseases website.