‘This dog is fast’: Loose pup caught after shutting down I-95 lanes in Va.

It's unclear who owns the little dog or how it ended up on the highway, but hopefully the pup is rewarded with a bone for its harrowing journey.

It was a “doggone” scary scene on Interstate 95 in Virginia on Friday morning.

A small white dog took to the northbound lanes of I-95 before “ruffing” its way to Route 3 in Fredericksburg.

Animal control, police and a man in a flatbed truck tried to get the little dog to come their way.

“This dog is fast,” said WTOP traffic reporter Reada Kessler on the air, while watching the drama unfold on the Virginia Department of Transportation’s live traffic cameras.

Police shut down the lanes during the game of chase.

“I have never seen anything like this in all of my years of reporting traffic,” Kessler said.

Eventually, the dog was finally a good pup and ended up being caught.

