Sterling Park native promoted to Navy rear admiral

Julie Treanor, the Navy’s director of Fleet Ordnance and Supply for the U.S. Fleet Forces Command, was promoted to rear admiral lower half during a ceremony at the USFF headquarters in Norfolk on Dec. 15.

“It is a privilege to wear the cloth of this great Nation and my profound honor to lead some of America’s best and brightest in defense of our shared ideals,” Treanor said in a news release. “I am honored for this promotion and the opportunity to continue my military service.”

A rear admiral generally commands a fleet of Navy ships, submarines and air wings and is the highest naval rank maintained during peacetime, as all higher ranks are temporary and linked to a specific position.

Treanor is the daughter of retired Commander Richard Treanor and Sheila Treanor, who were longtime residents of Sterling Park from 1972-1994 and who, through their children, were active in the Sterling Park community and its various athletic programs.

Treanor is one of seven siblings to graduate from Park View High School. She was a member of Park View’s Class of 1989 and was inducted into the school’s athletic hall of fame in 2010.

As graduate from the U.S. Naval Academy in 1994, Treanor commissioned as a Supply Corps officer. She earned a master’s degrees in business administration from the University of Florida and Military Art and Operational Science from the Air Command and Staff College.

She is also a graduate of the University of Virginia’s Darden School of Business Executive Training Program, the University of North Carolina Kenan-Flagler Business School’s Institute for Defense and Business Logistics and Technology Advanced Program and the Naval Postgraduate School Navy Senior Leader Seminar.

The U.S. Fleet Forces Command is responsible for manning, training, equipping and employing more than 125 ships, 1,000 aircraft and 103,000 active duty service members and government employees, and providing combat ready forces forward to numbered fleets and combatant commanders around the globe in support of U.S. national interests.

The command also serves as the Navy’s Service Component Commander to both U.S. Northern Command and U.S. Strategic Command, and providing naval forces in support of joint missions as Commander, Naval Forces Northern Command and Commander and Naval Forces Strategic Command. USFFC is the Strategic Command Joint Force Maritime Component Commander and executes Task Force Atlantic in coordination with U.S. Naval Forces Europe.