Virginia Sen. Boysko launches bid for 10th District seat in Congress

Virginia Sen. Jennifer Boysko, a Fairfax County Democrat, announced on Thursday she will run for Congress next year to replace Rep. Jennifer Wexton, who is not seeking reelection because of ongoing health issues.

“As a lifelong, relentless problem solver, I’ve proudly represented Loudoun County and delivered for all Virginians as a State Senator,” Boysko said in a Tweet announcing her campaign for the 10th Congressional District. “I’ve fought and won tough battles for women, families, the LGBTQ community and animals in Richmond.”

The 10th District is currently represented by Wexton, a Democrat, but she announced in September she will retire at the end of her current term after being diagnosed with a rare neurological disorder.

Boysko has been a senator since 2019 and served in the House of Delegates from 2016 to 2019. She has made abortion access and LGBTQ rights a priority along with broadband expansion and school funding, according to The Washington Post.

Boysko, who won reelection on Tuesday, is the second Democrat to announce a bid for the seat. Former speaker of the Virginia House of Delegates Eileen Filler-Corn launched her campaign in October.

Filler-Corn, a Democrat, does not live in the 10th District, which consists of all of Loudoun, Fauquier and Rappahannock counties, western Prince William County, and the cities of Manassas and Manassas Park. She currently represents the 41st District in the House of Delegates, which generally consists of the Burke and Burke Centre areas of central Fairfax County.

Mike Clancy, a Republican who previously unsuccessfully sought the party’s nomination for the district, has also announced his candidacy.