Virginia corrects its ‘oops’ on the sales tax holiday

It’s too late to help you with back-to-school shopping, but Virginia’s sales tax holiday is coming back this weekend.

The state’s sales tax holiday is from Friday, Oct. 20 to Sunday, Oct. 22. Lawmakers forgot to renew the sales tax holiday during budget negotiations back in March and the legislation expired, so it could not be offered in August as in previous years when people are usually shopping for back-to-school items.

During the sales tax holiday, consumers can buy qualifying items in Virginia without paying the state’s 5.3% sales tax.

Qualifying shoes and clothing items under $100 are still part of this weekend’s holiday, plus certain school supplies under $20. Items like sneakers, costumes, diapers and winter gear including coats, scarves and boots will be included, among many others.

However, buyers will still have to pay sales tax on what the state deems “clothing accessory items” like cosmetics, jewelry and umbrellas. “Protective equipment” like breathing masks, helmets and face shields will also not be included, nor will “sports or recreational equipment” such as dance shoes, ski boots and mouth guards.

Big-ticket items like Energy Star and WaterSense appliances under $2,500, purchased for personal use, are eligible for tax exemption as well. Qualifying Energy Star items include air conditioners, washing machines and refrigerators, while WaterSense products like showerheads and toilets also made the list.

Hurricane and emergency preparedness items, such as generators and chain saws, are also part of the tax holiday. This also includes portable generators priced at $1,000 or less, gas-powered chainsaws at $350 or less and chainsaw accessories at $60 or less.

The sales tax exemption on qualifying items kicks in at 12:01 a.m. on Oct. 20, then ends Oct. 22 at 11:59 p.m.

More detailed lists of this year’s qualifying items and information for retailers can be found in Virginia’s Sales Tax Holiday Guidelines.