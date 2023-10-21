Nova Wild introduces two new two-toed sloths

NOVA Wild in Reston, Virginia, recently announced the arrival of two adorable two-toed sloths who are now ready to meet zoo-goers.

One of two new sloths at the Nova Wild zoo in Reston. (Courtesy Nova Wild)

What has two toes and moves real slow?

Two-toed sloths are native to Central and South America, including Brazil and Peru, according to the Smithsonian National Zoo’s website. And of course, they’re known for moving slowly.

“Sloths have leafy, low-calorie diets and very slow metabolisms to match. Their metabolic rate is only about 40-45% of what would be typical for their body weight,” the zoo writes. “Because of this specialized metabolism, sloths need to be frugal with their energy use. So, they move slowly and tend not to wander far from their small home ranges.”

“We’re just thrilled to welcome these captivating two-toed sloths,” NOVA Wild owner Tara Campbell Lussier said in a news release. “Sloths teach us valuable lessons – the importance of caring for the natural world, and to remember to slow down and enjoy life. They’re truly fascinating creatures and we’re grateful to share them with our guests and community.”

The sloths’ newly built, interactive habitat is designed to provide an immersive and educational experience, allowing guests to be up close and personal while learning about sloths’ natural habitat, behaviors and conservation status.

The sloths’ arrival is just in time for International Sloth Day, on Oct. 21.

For an extra $100 beyond admission, you can meet and interact with the new sloths one-on-one at Nova Wild through a zookeeper guided tour.