Virginia State Police: Car struck by bullet in reported shooting on I-66

Virginia State Police are investigating a reported shooting on Interstate 66 in Northern Virginia on Monday morning when a car driving on the interstate was struck by a bullet.

Virginia State Police are investigating a reported shooting on Interstate 66 in Northern Virginia on Monday morning when a car driving on the interstate was struck by a bullet.

In a news release, police said it happened around 10:30 a.m. near the 47-mile marker near the Prince William County and Fairfax County line. A Dodge Charger was driving in that area when one of its windows was shot out, according to the news release.

The driver, who was not hurt, was able to pull over on the side of the interstate to call police.

Police said the suspect vehicle that the bullet was fired from was a dark-colored sedan. They said it continued driving west on I-66 after the incident.

Police are still investigating.

Anyone with information on the shooting or the vehicle is asked to call the Virginia State Police at 703-803-0026 or send an email to questions@vsp.virginia.gov.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2023 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.