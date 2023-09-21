Code Orange: Snow days in Prince William Co. schools now be live, virtual instruction days

This article was written by WTOP’s news partner InsideNoVa.com and republished with permission. Sign up for InsideNoVa.com’s free email subscription today.
Prince William County schools recently announced a change in the division’s remote-learning policies for “Code Orange” winter weather days.
Instead of a virtual day of asynchronous learning — with teachers providing assignments students can complete on their own schedule — Code Orange days this winter will include live, on-camera instruction from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The school division created Code Orange days in December 2021 after the Virginia General Assembly gave school systems the ability to declare unscheduled remote learning days during severe weather or other emergency situations.
“This enables the option to continue critical learning, especially in situations in which we have inclement weather for an extended period of time,” county schools spokeswoman Diana Gulotta said in an email. “Keep in mind that this does not mean that Code Red days have been eliminated.”
The “Code Red” designation with complete school closures will still be used when the school system may not be able to ensure remote access for all staff or students.
