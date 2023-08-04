Teen killed after stolen car crashes into train in Fauquier County

An 18-year-old was killed Wednesday, when the stolen car she was riding in as a passenger collided with a freight train in Delaplane, Virginia, authorities said.

An 18-year-old was killed Wednesday when the stolen car she was riding in as a passenger collided with a freight train in Delaplane, Virginia, authorities said.

Just after midnight on Aug. 2, a sheriff’s deputy witnessed a 2015 Honda Accord, driving 97 miles an hour in a stretch of Virginia Route 17, where the speed limit is 55, according to the Fauquier County Sheriff’s Office. The deputy followed the speeding vehicle, which didn’t stop when a second cruiser blared its lights and sirens, and the deputy ended the chase when he entered the village of Marshall.

Moments later, deputies saw the stolen car on Interstate 66, at speeds above 115 miles per hour, according to a statement from the sheriff’s office. With deputies in pursuit, the stolen car exited Interstate 66 onto Route 17 — since Route 17 is a two-lane road, deputies again stopped the pursuit.

One minute later, deputies located the stolen car — it had just collided with a Norfolk Southern freight train.

Virginia State Police said the Honda was traveling north on Route 17 when it came to a railroad crossing with stopped traffic waiting for an approaching train near the intersection of Rokeby Road.

“The Honda crossed a centerline, went around the stopped vehicles, disregarded the railroad crossing arms, and attempted to cross the railroad tracks when it collided with an eastbound Norfolk Southern Train,” said Sgt. Brent Coffey in a statement. “The Norfolk Southern train remained on the scene.”

The woman killed was identified as Haidan B. Smallwood from Berryville, Virginia. She was flown to Inova Fairfax Hospital, where she died from her injuries. A 20-year-old male passenger, later identified as Nakii Russell of Leesburg, suffered minor injuries.

The 19-year-old driver, a male from Winchester, Virginia, was seriously injured. Virginia State Police are investigating the crash, and the Fauquier County Sheriff’s Office is considering charges stemming from the chase.

Authorities said the car was reported stolen out of Winchester, Virginia.

As of noon, Friday, no charges have been filed against the driver.

