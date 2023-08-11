Live Radio
Check those lottery tickets — one sold in the DC area is worth $1 million

Matt Small | msmall@wtop.com

August 11, 2023, 9:15 AM

A Powerball ticket bought at a Loudoun County, Virginia, 7-Eleven for last Wednesday’s lottery drawing is worth $1 million.

And so far, nobody has come forward with the winning ticket, according to the Virginia Lottery.

The winning ticket was sold at the 7-Eleven at 42870 Truro Parish Drive in Ashburn.

While the ticket in question matches the correct winning numbers of 10-15-21-67-69 for the Aug. 9 drawing, it missed the Powerball number of 3.

The Ashburn 7-Eleven that sold the ticket — one of only three tickets across the United States to match the first five numbers for $1 million — is due a $10,000 bonus from the Virginia Lottery.

No ticket matched all six numbers to win Wednesday’s estimated $170 million jackpot.

This means the jackpot for Saturday’s Powerball drawing has grown to an estimated $194 million (estimated cash value of $95 million).

Another beneficiary from last Wednesday’s Powerball drawing will be Loudoun County Public Schools, as the Virginia Lottery said all state profits go to K-12 education.

The school district received more than $24.2 million in funds for K-12 education last fiscal year, according to the Virginia Lottery.

