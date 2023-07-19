You can now list your blood type on your Virginia driver’s license

Virginians now have the option to list their blood types on their driver's license as a way to help first responders in case of an emergency.

Virginians now have the option to list their blood types on their driver’s license as a way to help first responders in case of an emergency.

Customers who want to renew, replace or apply for a new driver’s license or ID card will be asked whether they’d like to have their blood type appear on the document. The inclusion of blood type is optional and will not be required.

“The law was intended to aid individuals and first responders when every second counts in an emergency,” said Department of Motor Vehicles Commissioner Gerald Lackey in a news release. “DMV is proud to provide Virginians with options. On your driver’s license or ID, you can indicate not only your blood type, but also your willingness to be an organ donor, your veteran status and can even list important medical indicators.”

Virginians who choose to list their blood types are responsible for making sure they report it accurately, as they do not need to provide proof of blood type before having it printed on their credentials.

The option comes as the result of Virginia Senate Bill 345, which was introduced by state Sen. George L. Barker who represents the 39th district.

Georgia passed a similar bill in 2014.

