How an online program could help Virginia schools overcome a teacher shortage

Fairfax and Arlington County Public Schools are among the Virginia districts that have been approved to partner with an online teacher preparation program that provides potential educators a pathway to getting a teaching license without going back to college.

On Thursday, the Virginia Board of Education approved several school systems’ applications to work with iteach, providing a new way for prospective teachers to work toward full teaching licenses. Proponents of the approach tout its ability to help local districts work through teacher shortages.

As of April 2023, the Virginia Department of Education reported over 3,500 teacher vacancies.

Andrew Rozell, iteach’s president, told the board Thursday that one of the reasons the state has so many provisionally licensed teachers is “a true alternative to higher education does not exist.”

“Many teachers are not making the needed financial or time commitment to complete their licensure at a college,” Rozell said. “Many already have a degree and are not seeking another degree or more college credit.”

In its application to partner with iteach, Fairfax County Public Schools said the program results in a pool of diversified and highly effective teachers. The school system also said the accessible program increases teacher retention and affordability of certification. It’s open to those with a bachelor’s degree who want to become teachers but don’t want to pursue an education degree from a college or university.

The program helps participants get a provisional teaching license while working toward a full license. It also offers a payment plan to participants that defers the majority of the $3,050 program, without interest, until the candidate has reached a two-semester residency. Then, remaining fees are paid over a nine- or 10-month period.

“iteach provides accessible, rigorous and affordable training for teachers and can help lessen the number of provisional teachers, as well as help recruit new teachers to the profession,” Rozell said.

As part of the board’s approval for over 20 Virginia school districts to work with iteach, the school systems will have to provide the state with data on its quality and effectiveness each year. The school systems, the state board said, also must have a mentorship program in place for the new teachers and iteach must maintain its accreditation through the Council for the Accreditation of Educator Preparation.

In a statement, an Arlington Public Schools spokesman said, “The program will help build a larger applicant pool to include current teacher assistants and substitute teachers who possess a bachelor’s degree. iteach can also be utilized with our current provisional teachers as a more affordable and efficient alternative to obtaining their license.”

Participants, the spokesman said, will have a 10-year renewable teaching license after they finish the one-year program and pass all tests.

Scott Brabrand, the former Fairfax County superintendent now working as executive director of the Virginia Association of School Superintendents, said the agency wants the board “to continue to review multiple pathways of licensure for teachers and to listen to school districts as they step forward and offer ideas about how to ensure a highly qualified teacher in every Virginia classroom.”

Janelle Spitz, recruitment and retention coordinator for Newport News Public Schools, said traditional education programs aren’t producing as many teachers as they had in previous years.

“And, they are not a viable option for adults looking for a change of career,” Spitz said. “Particularly, the need for iteach is urgent for those candidates who want to become elementary or special education teachers.”

Board President Dan Gecker said while he’s concerned about the long term, “we also have significant short-term needs.”

“Certainly, this is better than unprepared folks sitting in our classrooms,” Gecker said.

In a statement, Gov. Glenn Youngkin said, “The State Board of Education rigorously reviewed iteach data to ensure that iteach will provide school divisions with another effective and efficient option for recruiting and preparing new teachers. The board’s action is aligned with Governor Youngkin’s Executive Directive 3 addressing the teacher shortage.”

