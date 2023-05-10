VRE bringing back Amtrak Step-Up program

Virginia Railway Express passengers will soon be able to ride certain overlapping Amtrak routes for no additional charge.

The train operator is planning to restart its Step-Up program, which allows multi-ride VRE passholders to ride select Amtrak Northeast Regional trains between Fredericksburg and D.C.’s Union Station at no additional charge.

Northern Virginia Transportation Commission staff is recommending granting VRE $1.48 million to restart the program — which was suspended in 2020 — as part of the commission’s fiscal 2024-2025 Commuter Choice grant program, which funds regional transit projects from Interstate 395/95 toll revenues. The funding would allow VRE to bring back the program for the next two years.

“We’re excited about this because it provides a really cost-effective way to increase passenger rail options for our commuters,” NVTC Program Analyst Adam Hager said at a recent Potomac and Rappahannock Transportation Commission meeting.

VRE riders with 10-ride, 7-day or 31-day passes will be able to ride Amtrak trains seven days per week at no additional cost under the program.