Virginia High School League approves policy to help guide athletes considering NIL deals

The Virginia High School League's Executive Committee approved Wednesday a policy it said is designed to only guide student-athletes who are offered or are seeking name, image and likeness deals.

VHSL executive director Billy Haun addressed the media afterward to clarify what the policy is and what it is not.

“The VHSL policy is not a policy giving permission for NIL to happen,” Haun said. “NIL is already here. We already have teenagers, high-school aged students who have been offered NIL deals. Those NIL deals are not coming through the schools. Those are coming through other opportunities where students are out playing.”

In January, the league’s executive committee recommended a proposal by a vote of 31-0 to assist student-athletes if they are offered the opportunity to profit off autographs and personal appearances among other items. The proposal went to a second vote Wednesday when the executive committee met again. It passed, 32-1.

The policy now goes into effect July 1.

“We did not pass a policy today to say yes you can do this, no you can’t do this,” Haun said. “I don’t feel the Virginia High School League has the authority to do that. What we can do is provide some guidance for our student-athletes and for their parents and for their coaches that will help keep students eligible and to not violate Virginia High School League policies on eligibility and being an amateur.”

Currently, 26 states, including Maryland, have already adopted policies to guide high school athletes through NIL’s, according to businessofcollegesports.com. The District of Columbia has also a similar policy.

Haun said the VHSL’s policy is not much different from most other state’s policies. Once the VHSL looked at what some other states did, Haun said the league used an NIL consultant to help them form their policy along with the VHSL’s legal counsel.

“We did not go out and try and reinvent the wheel,” said Haun, who expects NIL deals to require updates and revisions over the next year.

Athletes can profit from the following:

• Product endorsements

• Personal appearances

• Autograph sessions

• Merchandise or apparel sales

• Group licensing

• Acting as a social media influencer