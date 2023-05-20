Virginia ABC honors beverage lottery winners despite ‘statistically abnormal’ results

The Virginia Alcoholic Beverage Control Authority said it will honor the results of its lottery drawing for four limited availability beverages last month, which revealed "statistically abnormal" results.

In a lottery featuring potential prizes of George T. Stagg Bourbon, Sazerac Rye 18 Year Old, Thomas H. Handy Sazerac Rye and William Larue Weller Bourbon, results revealed that two people won all four products, 50 people won three products and 229 people won two products.

Customers were able to enter any or all of the available drawings for the four products from the Buffalo Trace Antique Collection. Drawings for each lottery product are separate and conducted independently.

According to Virginia ABC, of 37,485 entries for the George T. Stagg Bourbon, 770 bottles were awarded; of 35,492 entries for the Sazerac Rye 18 Year Old, 48 bottles were awarded; of 35,828 entries for the Thomas H. Handy Sazerac Rye, 286 bottles were awarded; and of 37,416 entries for the William Larue Weller Bourbon, 209 bottles were awarded.

The state agency said they found no proof of inappropriate administration of the lottery drawing, or intentional manipulation by staff or customers.

Virginia ABC identified a software issue in the sorting of the lottery entry data during a subsequent internal audit review.

They added that they will be including more layers of review in the lottery process.

