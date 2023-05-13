Strasburg man leads Fauquier deputies on pursuit, hitting a speed of 130 mph

A Strasburg, Virginia, man was arrested Thursday after attempting to elude Fauquier County sheriff’s deputy while hitting a speed of 130 mph.

Ashton Julius Stover, 19, was charged with felony eluding, reckless driving by speed and driving with no headlights following the pursuit, according to a news release.

Deputy David Settle was patrolling the 12600 block of Marsh Road in the 11 p.m. hour Thursday when a vehicle entered his radar at 85 mph in a 55 mph zone, according to the release.

After Settle activated his emergency equipment and pursued a 2008 Infiniti G35 sedan, the vehicle accelerated northbound on Marsh Road, when the car hit a speed of 130 mph and almost struck another deputy’s patrol vehicle near Marsh Road and Fayetteville Road, according to the release.

During the pursuit, the driver — later identified as Stover — attempted to elude Settle and other deputies by turning his vehicle’s headlights off and on and continuing at a high rate of speed northbound onto James Madison Highway.

Stover narrowly missed striking a tractor trailer and other vehicles, according to the release.

Deputy Albert Richardson eventually deployed spike strips at James Madison Highway and Beach Road, and the Infiniti was disabled and came to a stop in the 8300 block of the Eastern Bypass.

Fauquier deputies along with the Virginia State Police were able to detain the driver and occupants. Two adult passengers and one juvenile passenger were also identified and released from the scene.

Stover was being held Friday at the Fauquier County Adult Detention Center with no bond.