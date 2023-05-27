ARTfactory plans ‘Queen’s Ball Jubilee’ fundraiser in Manassas

The ARTfactory will continue commemorating the city of Manassas’ 150th birthday by holding a “Queen’s Ball Jubilee” fundraiser on Saturday, June 10.

The ARTfactory will continue commemorating the city of Manassas’ 150th birthday by holding a “Queen’s Ball Jubilee” fundraiser on Saturday, June 10.

The event, which will benefit the ARTfactory’s mission to provide access to the arts in the community, will feature cocktails and light fare, as well as live music and dancing befitting the period, according to a news release.

Attendees, who are encouraged to wear period attire, will be transported to 1870s’ Virginia, where they can dance to live music provided by traditional folk band Susquehanna Travellers with dance instruction provided by The Victorian Dance Troupe.

Talya Conroy, the ARTfactory’s executive director and a longtime Manassas resident, said she is looking forward to carrying on the city’s celebration. “The City of Manassas is one of our greatest partners and supporters and has put an incredible effort into making the 150th so special to the community.”

She added that she hopes the event will continue to shed light on the many benefits of arts education and the ARTfactory’s efforts to ensure the arts are accessible to everyone in the community. The ARTfactory was established in 1984 as a community arts center and offers classes, workshops and camps in visual and performing arts.

The event is sponsored by The Bone; Vanderpool, Frostick & Nishanian, P.C.; Manassas Christian School, and Boyd & Parker Catering.

If You Go

When: Saturday, June 10, 7:30-10 p.m.

Where: Kellar Family Theatre at the ARTfactory, 9419 Battle St., Manassas

Tickets: Available online at InsideNoVaTix.com or by calling (703) 330-2787

