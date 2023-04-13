Why your commute on the George Washington Parkway may get even slower

A new phase of a major construction project on the George Washington Parkway gets underway this weekend, and it will likely slow your commute.

Starting Saturday April 15 — depending on the weather — a 3.5-mile stretch of the southbound lanes of the parkway between the Capital Beltway and Route 123 in McLean, will be closed for about two years.

The northbound lanes will then become reversible.

“Morning peak hours, we’re going to have two lanes going into D.C. (and) one lane coming out. In the afternoon, we’re going to have two lanes coming out of D.C. … we’re going to have one lane going in,” said George Washington Parkway public information officer Mark Maloy.

He said this will likely add time to commutes.

“We are expecting delays,” he said, and if possible, travelers should seek an alternate route.

The work is part of a $161 million project to improve and beautify the parkway.