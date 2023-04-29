Virginia NAACP calls for chief DEI officer to resign after ‘reckless’ speech to VMI faculty

Local groups are calling for the resignation of Virginia's Chief Officer of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion to the Virginia Military Institute after he made recent remarks calling the initiative "dead."

During a keynote speech on April 21, in which Chief Officer Martin Brown praised VMI for educating the leaders of tomorrow, he declared, “We are living in a crazy time right now,” later adding, “We can’t continue to operate like we have as a country, as a state, and as institutions of higher learning.”

Brown went on to say, “We can’t ascribe perpetual victimization or even motives because they’re different. Acknowledging those truths frees us up to deal with the real issues of today … it’s creating a sense of division in the greatest country in the world.”

During the Q&A portion after his speech, a faculty member in the audience, who identified herself as a minority, complained about current DEI policies mandated by the Virginia General Assembly. The same faculty member indicated she would like to see a shift away from DEI, which Brown said he agreed with.

Then, he didn’t mince words.

“DEI is dead,” he told the audience.

“It was mandated by the general assembly, but this governor has a different philosophy of civil discourse, civility, treating people with the golden rule,” he said.

Brown, a graduate of D.C.’s historically Black college Howard University, told audience members that it is his and Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s position that diversity and inclusion can inform the mission of institutions such as VMI, but that it can’t be the mission itself.

“What we’ve done is we’ve made diversity the mission,” he said. “Wrong mission!”

Brown emphasized to the crowd minutes later that the current state administration still wants inclusion for all — just in a different way.

“We’re mandating a civil, flourishing society,” he said. “Treat others with respect, dignity and honor.”

Brown maintained that abiding by the “Golden Rule” would be more constructive and less divisive than policies like DEI.

The Virginia chapter of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People and lawmakers are now calling for Brown’s resignation, saying the Youngkin appointee used “reckless rhetoric,” attempted to “dismantle” progress made by civil rights and tried to undermine the mission of the very office he holds.

In a statement, the Virginia NAACP said “The speech was filled with partisan talking points and erroneous assumptions and demonstrated Mr. Brown’s lack of fitness for the critically important position he occupies.”

The state chapter also said “Mr. Brown implied that the very existence of the office he occupies creates division and what he called ‘stink’ among the people of the Commonwealth of Virginia. His comments are not in keeping with either the intent of the office nor the spirit of unity of people supported by the Virginia State Conference NAACP. He should resign immediately.”

Former Speaker of the Virginia House of Delegates Eileen Filler-Corn echoed the VNAACP’s sentiments in a statement of her own.

“To date, Chief Brown has not only failed to uphold his duties according to VA law, but is also actively condemning the mission of his own office,” the District 41 representative said on Twitter.

