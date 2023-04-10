No charges yet for man accused of abducting woman who later died; remains hospitalized after shootout on I-95 in Va.

Days after a shootout with police on Interstate 95 in Virginia, the man accused of abducting a New York woman who died, still has not been charged.

Days after a shootout with police on Interstate 95 in Prince William County, Virginia, the man accused of abducting a New York woman, who died, still has not been charged.

Virginia State Police said the delay in filing charges is because Michael C. Davis, 34, of North Chesterfield, Virginia, remains hospitalized with life-threatening injuries at Inova Fairfax Hospital.

Wednesday night, a Virginia State Police trooper pulled over a Jeep Cherokee Davis was driving in Fairfax County. A news release from Virginia State Police said the vehicle had improper registration — the wrong license plates were on the SUV.

The trooper spoke to Davis, who was driving, and Tatiana David, 34, who was in the passenger seat.

After the trooper looked up the driver, he learned that Davis was wanted for kidnapping David, who shares a 4-year-old child with Davis.

Police said Davis sped off from the traffic stop, and police followed after him. Davis struck a guard rail by mile marker 152 near Dumfries but kept going even after patrol cars surrounded his vehicle. He eventually stopped near Exit 148 in Stafford, running off the right side of the road and crashing into the woods.

As troopers approached, police said Davis opened fire from the vehicle. That’s when state police returned fire.

When Davis stopped shooting, law enforcement personnel approached the vehicle, pulled an injured Davis and David from the SUV and started rendering aid, police said.

David was pronounced dead at the scene; Davis was taken to the hospital. David’s remains were taken to the medical examiner’s office for an autopsy.

No state police were hurt in the shooting, and the troopers were placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation.

Police said a Fairfax County officer was also involved in the shooting but did not provide further details. Two guns were found at the scene, police said.

New York State Police are also continuing their investigation into the abduction.

