Fredericksburg police arrest 2 teens in killing of student

U.S. Marshals found 16-year-old Lorenzo A. Brooks and 19-year-old Aaron Randolph Carter in Temple Hills, Maryland, on Thursday and arrested them without incident, according to a news release.

Fredericksburg, Virginia, police have arrested two people in the shooting death of an 18-year-old student.

U.S. Marshals found 16-year-old Lorenzo A. Brooks and 19-year-old Aaron Randolph Carter in Temple Hills, Maryland, on Thursday and arrested them without incident, according to a news release.

Police had been looking for both in connection with the killing of Jasiah Smith, a senior from James Monroe High School in Fredericksburg.

Brooks was charged with first-degree murder, while Carter, 19, was charged with second-degree murder. Both were also charged with the use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

On March 26, shortly before 3 p.m., officers were called to the 400 block of Chadwick Court after police received a report of shots fired in a parking lot. When police arrived, they found Smith with multiple gunshot wounds and attempted to perform life-saving measures, including CPR.

He was taken to a local hospital, where he later died.

Police said Brooks and Carter are being held without bond at the Prince George’s County Department of Corrections in Maryland.