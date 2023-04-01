Fredericksburg police searching for two suspects in killing of 18-year-old student

Fredericksburg, Virginia, police are searching for the suspects involved in the shooting death of an 18-year-old student last Sunday.

On Sunday, March 26, Jasiah Smith, a James Monroe High School senior, was shot and killed at a gathering with his friends in a parking lot in the 400 block of Chadwick Court near Maranatha Baptist University, Fredericksburg police said in a statement.

Police said officers arrived on the scene around 3 p.m. to find Smith suffering from gunshot wounds and attempted to save his life. He was transported to a hospital, where he later died.

Fredericksburg police are asking the public for assistance in finding the two suspects: Aaron Randolph Carter, 19, who is wanted on a charge of second-degree murder, and the other, a 15-year-old juvenile male who is wanted on a first-degree murder charge.

Carter is approximately 5-foot-8-inches tall, weighs 145 pounds and drives a white Chevrolet Impala with a Virginia license plate, TUS-4155.

Police did not reveal further details about the 15-year-old due to his age.

NBC Washington spoke with someone, wishing to remain anonymous, who heard the gunshots and ran to help. “I dove down on the ground and checked his pulse, and his pulse was very faint. I started looking for bullet wounds … When I found out he was just a kid, it hit me a little harder.”

The Fredericksburg City Public Schools released a statement saying, “The Fredericksburg City Public Schools community is devastated by this tragic loss, and our thoughts and prayers go out to the family and friends of Jasiah.”

If you have any information about this case, contact the Fredericksburg Police Department by calling 540-373-3122. To make an anonymous tip, text “FPDtip” plus your tip to 847-411.