Customs officers arrest two accused of felony sex offenses fleeing Dulles Airport

U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers arrested two men Friday on felony sex offenses at Washington Dulles International Airport.

Agents arrested Kadian Andre Mitchell, 42, of Alexandria, as he attempted to board a flight to Panama, CBP said in a news release. Mitchell was wanted by the Prince George’s County, Maryland, Sheriff’s Office on felony second-degree rape charges.

Later, officers arrested Alexander Mercado Amaya, 31, of Gaithersburg, Maryland, as he attempted to board a flight to El Salvador, the release said. Mercado Amaya was wanted by the Montgomery County, Maryland, Police Department for felony second-degree sex offense and fourth-degree sex offense. Mercado Amaya is also illegally present in the United States, according to the release.

Officers verified the identities of both men, confirmed that the warrants remained active, and turned both men over to Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority Police officers, CBP said.