Live Radio
Home » Virginia News » Customs officers arrest two…

Customs officers arrest two accused of felony sex offenses fleeing Dulles Airport

InsideNoVa.com

March 11, 2023, 4:09 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

This article was written by WTOP’s news partner InsideNoVa.com and republished with permission. Sign up for InsideNoVa.com’s free email subscription today.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers arrested two men Friday on felony sex offenses at Washington Dulles International Airport.

Agents arrested Kadian Andre Mitchell, 42, of Alexandria,  as he attempted to board a flight to Panama, CBP said in a news release. Mitchell was wanted by the Prince George’s County, Maryland, Sheriff’s Office on felony second-degree rape charges.

Later, officers arrested Alexander Mercado Amaya, 31, of Gaithersburg, Maryland, as he attempted to board a flight to El Salvador, the release said. Mercado Amaya was wanted by the Montgomery County, Maryland, Police Department for felony second-degree sex offense and fourth-degree sex offense. Mercado Amaya is also illegally present in the United States, according to the release.

Officers verified the identities of both men, confirmed that the warrants remained active, and turned both men over to Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority Police officers, CBP said.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News | Local News | Virginia News

This article was written by WTOP’s news partner InsideNoVa.com and republished with permission. Sign up for InsideNoVa.com’s free email subscription today.

 

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up