Campaign aims to create license plate honoring women in the military

A campaign is underway to create a special Virginia license plate honoring women military veterans.

The Virginia Department of Veterans Services said a minimum of 450 pre-applications are needed in order for the proposal to be approved by the Virginia General Assembly in the 2023 session. The Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles will create the new plate.

“Virginia is proudly home to more than 109,000 women veterans – the largest percentage of women veterans per population of any state in America,” said Daniel Gade, DVS Commissioner in a news release. “These women veterans deserve to have unique recognition for their service and the Women Veterans License Plate will afford them this opportunity.”

Applications and deposits must be received by January 11, 2023. Application forms for the Women Veterans License Plate are available online at www.dvs.virginia.gov