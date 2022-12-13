MLK Weekend: Tributes from DC children | What's open, closed? | Day of Service events | Honoring MLK day nationwide
Va. transportation department mobilizing in preparation of frozen rain, sleet

Ciara Wells | ciara.wells@wtop.com

December 13, 2022, 9:20 PM

The Virginia Department of Transportation is mobilizing in preparation for the projection of frozen rain and sleet set to impact parts of the Commonwealth on Wednesday night into Thursday.

In a release, VDOT announced it will be utilizing its equipment and resources to help keep roads safe for motorists and pedestrians.

They plan to salt and sand the roads, and recommend drivers keep a close eye on the upcoming forecast.

This announcement comes shortly after D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser announced she would also be deploying the District’s snow team to protect the roads and vulnerable persons who may be affected by the coming weather.

WTOP’s Chad Merrill says pedestrians should exercise extreme caution when walking on sidewalks and roads and to look out for shiny surfaces that may be black ice in disguise.

Visit VDOT’s winter weather page for more information about winter weather preparations and response.

Ciara Wells

Ciara Wells is a freelance digital writer/editor at WTOP. She is a recent graduate of American University where she studied journalism and Spanish. Before joining WTOP, she was the opinion team editor at a student publication and a content specialist at an HBCU in Detroit.

